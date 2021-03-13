WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Schalke's former Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi headed into his own net in the first half, setting the tone for another awful chapter in its horrific season.

The floodgates opened after the break when Wout Weghorst, Ridle Baku, Josip Brekalo and Maximilian Philip all scored for Wolfsburg.

With nine games left, Schalke has only a mathematical chance of avoiding its first relegation in 30 years.

With just one league win all season, it is 11 points from escaping the bottom three with an horrendous goal difference of minus 50.