Will the first midweek round since the break in play be the start of the end of the title race? With Bayern Munich edging out Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker and none of the other top four teams winning, the title is the defending champion's to lose.

In all there were 25 goals across seven games - with two 0-0 draws - taking the combined tally to 84 goals in the three rounds since the competition resumed, at an average of just over three goals per game.