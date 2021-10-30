Union Berlin v Bayern Munich October 30, 2021 20:24 3:12 min Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Bayern Munich WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Bayern Munich Football Bundesliga Union Berlin -Latest Videos 3:12 min Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Bayern Munich 1:30 min Premier League: Chelsea v Newcastle United 1:35 min LaLiga: Elche v Real Madrid 1:31 min Premier League: Burnley v Brentford 1:31 min Premier League: Manchester City v Crystal Palace 1:30 min Premier League: Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion 1:31 min Palace shocks City as Pep's party is crashed 1:30 min Premier League: Leicester City v Arsenal 1:30 min Chelsea goes three points clear as rivals stumble 1:30 min Brighton earns hard-fought Anfield draw