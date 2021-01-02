WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi, who has scored in his past three league games, capped another impressive display with a goal and assist.

After Bremen lost the ball in its own half, the 23-year-old Nigeria international took advantage of a two-on-two situation by drawing the defence and passing to Sheraldo Becker, who fired home on 12 minutes.

Awoniyi doubled Union's lead on 28 minutes by punting the ball over the line, just out of the reach of Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Bremen had a penalty appeal turned down when a shot by Japan midfielder Yuya Osako clipped the hand of a Union defender, then Romano Schmidt had a goal ruled out for offside.