Leipzig was looking to make amends for an shock opening day defeat to Mainz last weekend, and started at pace in a frenetic opening period of the match.

Emil Forsberg had the first effort of the match inside five minutes, but his skidding shot was well kept out by Florian Muller.

Roberto Massimo warmed the gloves of Peter Gulacsi at the opposite end moments later with a powerful drive from distance, but gradually the home side began to dominate.

Willi Orban, Christopher Nkunku and Tyler Adams all went close before an acrobatic scissor-kick from Andre Silva produced another good stop from Muller.

Leipzig's pressure eventually told when Szoboszlai was allowed to advance towards the right-hand corner of Stuttgart's box before arrowing a dipping effort into the far corner.

Stuttgart sent on Daniel Didavi at half-time in an attempt to turn the game, but he was only on the pitch for 15 seconds by the time Forsberg had made it 2-0.

The Swede linked up well with Nkunku before a beautiful flick from Silva sent him in on goal to slip the ball home.

Szoboszlai stung the palms of the Stuttgart keeper soon afterwards from a free-kick on the angle of the penalty area, but the Hungarian was not to be denied for long.

From a similar position, albeit a little further back, his next free-kick from the left a minute later crept into the net. The fizzed effort looked like it was intended for a team-mate, but when no one made contact the ball drifted across Muller's goal and into the far corner.

Stuttgart seemed shellshocked and just when it looked like it had recovered, it conceded again. A shot struck the arm of Marc-Oliver Kempf in the area, allowing Silva to fire home his first Leipzig goal from the penalty spot, capping a dominant display from the home side.