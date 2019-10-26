Schalke v Borussia Dortmund October 26, 2019 21:52 3:18 min Bundesliga: Schalke v Borussia Dortmund Highlights Borussia Dortmund Schalke 04 Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Manchester City v Aston Villa 6:51 min Championship: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United 1:30 min Sterling caps fine week as City shines 1:30 min A-League: Western Sydney Wanderers v Sydney FC 1:30 min Duke delivers amid Sydney derby drama 1:31 min Rugby World Cup: England v New Zealand 1:31 min England unstoppable as All Blacks crumble 3:06 min Bundesliga: Mainz v FC Koln 1:30 min Premier League: Southampton v Leicester City 1:30 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Alaves