Rose 'excited' for Bellingham's England journey July 9, 2021 00:00 0:41 min Jude Bellingham has made three appearances so far at Euro 2020, and his coach at Borussia Dortmund Marco Rose is cheering him home all the way. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Jude Bellingham Marco Rose -Latest Videos 1:16 min Neymar desperate to close mate Messi in Copa final 5:43 min Tebas accuses Messi suitors of 'financial doping' 0:41 min Rose 'excited' for Bellingham's England journey 1:26 min Osaka calls for 'privacy' ahead of Olympics return 0:54 min Simeone extends Atleti deal 1:30 min Pliskova topples Sabalenka to set up Barty final 2:19 min Deschamps ends speculation by committing to France 1:30 min 'Incredibly proud' Barty makes Wimbledon final 2:32 min Sergio Ramos's legendary run at Real Madrid 0:45 min Mourinho warns Rome won't be built in a day