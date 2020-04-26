Robben brought his playing career to a halt at the end of the 2018-2019 season after spending an immensely successful 10 years with Bayern.

In that time, he won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokal crowns and the Champions League once, playing a key role in many of those triumphs.

Robben suffered with injury problems through much of his career and it came as little surprise – despite reports of a potential return to the Eredivisie – when he announced his retirement in July after his release by Bayern.