Questions remain over Lewandowski's future after he confirmed last week that he wants to leave Bayern.

Lewandowski suggested no new terms had been proposed on his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

However, Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn insisted on Sunday that a "concrete offer" was on the table, while sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic accused the player's agent, Pini Zahavi, of attempting to turn his client's head.

Zahavi hit back at Salihamidzic as he warned Bayern it would not be sensible to risk losing Lewandowski on a free transfer, nor to deny him the opportunity to join Barcelona.

Ribery, who played alongside Lewandowski at Bayern between 2014 and 2019, agrees with that sentiment, but remains hopeful the 33-year-old can leave the club on good terms.

"There is such a risk [for Bayern]," he told Wirtualna Polska. "A footballer forced to stay can be frustrated and angry.

"However, I would love to find a solution that will make everyone happy. I understand the club because it will be very difficult to find a new Lewandowski.

"We are talking about the best striker in the world in recent years. Nobody sells such a player willingly.

"But Lewandowski wants this change; he is looking for a new spark, he needs a new challenge. This situation is not easy. May there be a good solution for everyone.

"If Robert leaves, nobody and nothing will erase what he has done for Bayern. But I would also like him to leave in style."

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in 46 matches for Bayern this season in all competitions, making him the top scorer across Europe's top five leagues.

And Ribery, who now plays in Serie A for Salernitana, believes the Poland international and LaLiga giants Barca would be a perfect fit.

"Barca is Barca," he said. "Sure, they have their problems, but even if they are not as strong as five or six years ago, they are still big.

"It is known that then they had an amazing team, players who played together for many years. [Lionel] Messi, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique, [Dani] Alves, [Jordi] Alba.

"It's different now, but there is no shortage of talent there. Yes, if Lewy were to leave Bayern, Barcelona would be a good choice."