Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund May 31, 2020 23:05 4:56 min Bundesliga: Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Jadon Sancho Paderborn -Latest Videos 0:18 min LaLiga confirms Seville derby to restart season 3:43 min Bundesliga: Gladbach v Union Berlin 4:56 min Bundesliga: Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund 4:56 min Sancho makes history with hat-trick heroics 4:56 min Sancho bags hat-trick in Dortmund demolition 0:18 min Messi believes football will never be the same 0:27 min Gladbach coach Rose lauds Thuram's celebration 3:43 min Thuram takes a knee as Gladbach rolls Union Berlin 1:06 min Nagelsmann determined to keep Werner at Leipzig 0:30 min Icardi seals permanent PSG move