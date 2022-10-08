MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Nagelsmann's side went into a two-goal lead after strikes from Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane, but Borussia Dortmund made a late comeback through a Youssoufa Moukoko strike and a last-minute Anthony Modeste header levelling for the host.

The game could have been different, however, had Bellingham been shown a red card for a challenge on Alphonso Davies that left the Bayern Munich defender with a suspected concussion.

Bellingham was not booked for the foul, where a high boot struck the head of the Canada international, and Nagelsmann believes the wrong action was taken – where a yellow would have been his second of the game, resulting in a dismissal.

"He hits him in the face. The rules are clear. There is a suspicion of a concussion. That's not surprising given the kick in the face," he told Sky.

"Four months ago, we had a training course. They told us that a kick in the face is a red."