The German giant has been put in a tricky situation after Manuel Neuer suffered a broken leg during a skiing trip, leaving 34-year-old back-up Sven Ulreich as its only experienced option between the sticks.

Behind Ulreich is 19-year-old Johannes Schenk, and Nagelsmann made it clear he is looking for a more established veteran to challenge Ulreich for the number one spot in Neuer's absence.

However, he highlighted to reporters on Thursday why it is such a difficult proposition mid-season.

"In winter it is very, very difficult," he said. "The market situation is complex because other clubs are also looking for certain positions.

"The goalkeeping market is generally complex – there aren't that many players out there. The situation is not easy.

"We're trying to do something. We have a duty to get another goalkeeper, regardless of whether he becomes number one or number two, because behind [Ulreich] we only have very young players.

"If [Ulreich] were to get injured, it would be a complex situation for a young player with no professional experience to be between the posts. I'm a friend of always keeping your eyes and ears open."

When asked about Bayern's links to 34-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Nagelsmann suggested there has been little progress.

"It's like I said before, it's kind of normal the way things are going," he said. "There is no club that likes to give away their goalkeeper.

"There are few goalkeepers on the market that make sense for us and improve us. Nothing new at the moment."