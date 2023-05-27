MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

A shock 3-1 loss at home to RB Leipzig last weekend meant Bayern needed a win against Koln – combined with Dortmund failing to beat mid-table Mainz – to retain the trophy.

Despite Dortmund drawing 2-2 with Mainz, the title looked to be on its way to Dortmund after Dejan Ljubicic's 81st-minute penalty cancelled out Kingsley Coman's brilliant opener for Bayern.

However, Musiala found the bottom corner with a terrific effort as stoppage-time loomed, sealing Bayern's 11th straight Bundesliga crown in a dramatic ending to an enthralling title race.