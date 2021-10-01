Maximilian Arnold - midfield maestro October 1, 2021 04:27 2:41 min Maximilian Arnold is the beating heart at the centre of the Wolfsburg midfield, with stunning dead ball abilities and a wily craftsmanship that belies his 27 years. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights VFL Wolfsburg Football Bundesliga Maximilian Arnold -Latest Videos 2:41 min Maximilian Arnold - midfield maestro 0:52 min Deschamps not a fan of proposed World Cup format 0:28 min Arteta backs Arsenal to cope with 'big' Xhaka loss 1:10 min Bellingham, Greenwood left out of England squad 0:52 min Luis Enrique rules out Barcelona return 0:52 min Barcelona whiz kid Gavi earns first Spain call-up 0:42 min Six Pumas stars ruled out after rogue Byron trip 4:39 min Flamengo outclasses Barcelona to reach Copa final 1:30 min Koeman accepts Barca future now out of his hands 0:12 min Pele plays ball as he steps up recovery