The former Liverpool forward was seen arguing with Sane during Bayern's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday (AEST), with reports suggesting the former struck the latter after the game and cut the Germany winger's lip.

The pair were reported to have apologised in front of their team-mates at training on Thursday, but Bayern confirmed that Mane will not be in the squad for the home clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

A statement from the Bundesliga champion on Friday said that Mane will not be involved this weekend due to "misconduct" following the loss at the Etihad Stadium and he also be hit in the pocket.

Sadio Mané will not be part of the matchday squad against TSG Hoffenheim this weekend. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2023

Mane has 11 goals and five assists in 32 appearances this season, while Sane has 13 goals and seven assists from 36 outings.