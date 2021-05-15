MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

With a ninth-straight league title already sewn up, the focus for Bayern was all about Lewandowski's pursuit of a notable milestone that was set back in the 1971-1972 season.

Lewandowski had closed in on the magical number with a hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out, helping Hansi Flick's side celebrate being crowned champion in style with a 6-0 win at Allianz Arena.

The Poland international matched the legendary Muller's haul thanks to a first-half penalty awarded after the involvement of the video assistant referee.

On-field official Florian Badstubner deemed Lukas Kubler had pulled down Thomas Muller at a corner after receiving a recommendation to review the incident, allowing Bayern's number nine to reach 40 with the spot-kick.

The scorer received a guard of honour from Bayern team-mates and staff next to the visiting dugout in the immediate aftermath, though he failed to take two glorious chances late in proceedings that would have seen him move clear in the history books.

Less than three minutes after conceding the opener, Freiburg capitalised on a set-piece situation to draw level. Vincenzo Grifo's corner into the near post was met by Manuel Gulde, who beat Niklas Sule to the ball and flicked a header beyond Alexander Nubel – handed a first league start as Manuel Neuer watched on from the bench.

While Serge Gnabry had a tap-in finish ruled out for offside early in the second half, Bayern went back in front in the 53rd minute when Muller's volley across the face of the box was finished off by a sliding Leroy Sane.

However, after Mark Flekken had denied Lewandowski, who also scuffed another opportunity at to the goalkeeper, Freiburg captain Christian Gunter fired in a deserved equaliser to earn his side a point.