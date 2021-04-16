WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Second-placed Leipzig has 61 points but Bayern can stretch its lead to seven points with victory at third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday with five games left.

Bayern, smarting from its UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, is seeking a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Leipzig thought it had won the game at the death when Yussuf Poulsen headed in, but he was penalised for handball after the referee consulted the pitch-side monitor.

The result was a fair outcome, with Julian Nagelsmann's side taking until the 53rd minute to have an attempt on target with Christopher Nkunku failing to trouble the Hoffenheim keeper.

Nagelsmann went into the game with speculation linking him as Hansi Flick's successor at Bayern next season.

Flick, meanwhile – seen as the man to replace Joachim Loew as Germany coach after the European championship – has yet to confirm he will stay at Munich, where he has a contract until 2024.