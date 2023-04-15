Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen had the visitors leading 2-0 after 33 minutes, and when Konstantinos Mavropanos was dismissed in the 39th minute for a second bookable offence, things turned further in Dortmund's favour.

Jude Bellingham missed the chance to make it 3-0 not long after the break when he crashed his shot against the crossbar, and the video assistant referee denied Stuttgart minutes later after Serhou Guirassy had dinked the ball into the back of the net, only to be called offside by the finest of margins.

The woodwork favoured the home side once again as the match entered its last 15 minutes, Marco Reus's free-kick bouncing off it in the 77th minute, and from the ensuing counter-attack, Tanguy Coulibaly found himself in a position to shoot, and his effort deflected off Emre Can to make it 2-1.

With nerves fraying, Dortmund failed to clear a corner with six minutes to go, and Josha Vagnoman took full toll by smashing the ball home, levelling the scores.

The pendulum again swung towards a Dortmund win when Giovanni Reyna fired home in the second minute of added time, but the drama wasn't yet over. A last gasp attack from Stuttgart saw Vagnoman put in a hopeful cross from the right wing which Soumaila Coulibaly swung a leg at but missed, allowing the ball to fall at the feet of Silas Katompa Mvumpa, who lashed home to level it at 3-3 with virtually the last kick of the contest,