Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City in midweek, with more headlines made after the match when Sadio Mane allegedly punched team-mate Leroy Sane in the dressing room, leading to a fine and suspension for the Senegal international.

There were no signs of disharmony in the early stages at Allianz Arena, though, as Benjamin Pavard put Bayern ahead with a simple finish.

Yet Andrej Kramaric's 71st-minute free-kick restored parity and, with Pavard having a would-be-winner disallowed for offside, but Borussia Dortmund's failure to beat Stuttgart ensured the defending champion retained its two-point lead.

Bayern's early dominance was rewarded in the 17th minute when Pavard controlled Kingsley Coman's skewed shot and poked past Oliver Baumann from eight yards.

The hosts continued to look comfortable after that, yet the only chance of note they created before the interval was Serge Ganbry's powerful drive from outside the penalty area that fizzed past Baumann's right-hand post.

Coman tested Baumann from distance soon after the restart, while the Hoffenheim goalkeeper tipped Joao Cancelo's strike around the upright shortly after the hour mark.

Baumann's excellence set the stage for Kramaric to steal a point for the visitors, the Croatia international's 25-yard free-kick proving too precise for Yann Sommer to keep out.

Pavard thought he had restored Bayern's lead moments later, yet his back-post finish was ruled out, as Bayern's indifferent start to life under Tuchel continued.