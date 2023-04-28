MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-DAY free trial

An inspired performance from Manuel Riemann in the Bochum goal frustrated the visitors as it fired in 22 attempts to Bochum's 13, and the video assistant referee was also a source of anger for Dortmund and its fans, denying what could have been deemed two penalties on any other day.

An early strike from Anthony Losilla saw Bochum take a surprise lead inside the opening frantic five minutes, but Dortmund was immediately level when Karim Adeyemi equalised from a tap-in two minutes later.

Dortmund has failed to win away from home since late february, and these latest dropped points give Bayern the chance to retake the lead with a win over Hertha Berlin, which it hosts on Sunday night.

