Bayern Munich's dramatic collapse against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday (AEDT) left the champion vulnerable at the summit, only for bitter rival Dortmund to do it a favour by beating Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig side.

After a cagey first half, Haaland stole the show, helping to create Jadon Sancho's opener before powerfully heading home a cross from the England winger for Dortmund's second.

Haaland then dispatched his 19th goal of the season across all competitions six minutes from time, although Alexander Sorloth beat Roman Burki at the second attempt to register a consolation for Leipzig, which remains two points behind Bayern despite its nine-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga coming to a halt.