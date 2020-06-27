WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Gladbach earned a 2-1 home victory over Hertha on Sunday (AEST) to ensure it will be back in Europe's elite club competition for the first time since the 2016-2017 campaign.

It was denied a place in the top four on the final day of last season when it lost at home to Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen beat Hertha.

But Gladbach ensured there would be no repeat and this time it was celebrating after defeating the side from Berlin.

Jonas Hofmann's seventh-minute opener settled any nerves for the hosts.

He was set up by Breel Embolo and roles were reversed when Hofmann created Gladbach's crucial second with 12 minutes remaining, which was scored by the Switzerland striker.

Vedad Ibisevic got one back for Hertha but Gladbach was not to be denied.

It meant disappointment for Leverkusen, even though it did what was required to stand a chance of qualifying, defeating Mainz 1-0 at home courtesy of Kevin Volland's second-minute goal.

Last week's defeat at Hertha ultimately proved costly for Leverkusen, with Gladbach surging up to fourth with three straight wins to wrap up the season.

Leverkusen will hope to bounce back in the DFB-Pokal final against Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich on 5 July (AEST), while it is also still in the UEFA Europa League.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, was all but mathematically certain of a UEFA Champions League spot going into the final day of the campaign.

It sealed a third-place finish with a battling 2-1 win at Augsburg, with Timo Werner scoring a double on his final appearance for the club.

Leipzig would have ended up fourth had Werner not scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

Champion Bayern ultimately finished 13 points clear of Dortmund at the top.

Dortmund was three ahead of Leipzig, which finished on 66 points, while Gladbach and Leverkusen ended up with 65 and 63 respectively.

Hoffenheim's win over Dortmund on the last day saw it move above Wolfsburg, which lost against Bayern, to finish sixth and ensure automatic entry to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Seventh-placed Wolfsburg will now have to go through the qualifying rounds.