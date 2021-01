WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Gladbach, which hosts Manchester City in the Sound of 16, first leg, of the UEFA Champions League next month, last tasted victory on 29 November last year when it beat struggler Schalke 4-1.

Burly Swiss striker Breel Embolo netted the winning goal on this occasion, scoring just after half-time when he held off a defender and fired home.