Freiburg up to fourth as winning mood returns January 28, 2023 23:51 5:05 min Michael Gregoritsch and Lucas Holer helped Freiburg to its first win of 2023 as Mergim Berisha’s strike proved to be too little for Augsburg in the Bundesliga, where the title race remains on. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Augsburg SC Freiburg Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 3:10 min Australia stays course after day of disappointment 5:28 min Forss and Akpom help Boro swat Hornets aside 5:28 min Championship: Middlesbrough v Watford 1:45 min Klopp defends himself amid Liverpool struggles 1:30 min Fury waits for Usyk bout confirmation 2:01 min Camara snaps deadlock to send Senegal through 2:01 min CHAN 22: Senegal v Mauritania 2:10 min CHAN 22: Niger v Ghana 2:10 min Giant killer Niger sweeps Ghana aside 2:04 min Madagascar dream burns bright as it reaches semis