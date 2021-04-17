Flick has denied already holding talks with German Football Association (DFB) chiefs over succeeding Joachim Low, but will think about the role if he is approached.

The 56-year-old ended recent speculation over his future on Sunday (AEST) by revealing in a television interview he had asked Bayern to terminate his contract – which has another two years to run – at the end of the campaign.

He has been strongly tipped to take over as Germany's next head coach when Low, who he previously worked alongside as assistant for Die Mannschaft, steps down after this year's delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Flick has previously hinted he would welcome the chance to manage the four-time world champion, but he insisted there have been no discussions with DFB national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

"Of course the DFB is an option that every coach has to consider," he said. "But for me the last few weeks have not been easy.

"I was in the process of informing the club and my team, which was very important. There's nothing more to say on that."

Asked if he already has another positioned lined up, Flick said: "No, my future is not clear. I haven't held talks yet [with Bierhoff] because we had an important phase here with the [UEFA] Champions League and the Bundesliga."

Flick replaced Niko Kovac in November 2019 and won a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League treble in his first season at Allianz Arena, which Bayern has added to with three more major trophies this campaign, with another Bundesliga possibly to follow.

Flick was unable to guide Bayern past the quarter-finals stage of the UEFA Champions League this season, though, losing to Paris Saint-Germain over the two legs.

However, there have been suggestions of a strained relationship behind the scenes between Flick and Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, a rift allegedly triggered by the club's decision not to offer Jerome Boateng a new contract.

"My reasons for wanting to leave is something discussed internally and something that will remain internal," Flick said. "We've done a great job here for almost two years. I'm impressed with this team, their quality and their attitude."

Flick's announcement came on the back of Bayern's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg, which moved the reigning Bundesliga champion seven points clear of RB Leipzig with five games to play.

The former Hoffenheim boss informed his players earlier in the week and captain Manuel Neuer respects the decision.

"The reasons don't matter to us," Neuer said. "It was emotional for all of us because we had such a successful time together. It was particularly important for him to inform us personally."

Thomas Muller, another key member of Bayern's hugely successful 17-month spell under Flick, said: "He didn't give us the exact reasons, and he didn't have to.

"He left a lot of energy in the intense past year and a half. To be a coach at Bayern, you need thick skin. The expectations are very high and you always have to stand by your team."