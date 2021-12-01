Every goal in 2021 from Bayern's record-breakers December 1, 2021 06:26 6:43 min Bayern Munich has broken Cologne's 44-year-old record for goals in a calendar year, notching up its 102nd strike last weekend. Here's a look at every goal scored this year. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Thomas Muller Bundesliga -Latest Videos 6:43 min Every goal in 2021 from Bayern's record-breakers 1:29 min Messi reflects on Ballon d'Or win 6:35 min Bellerin on life back in Spain 6:35 min Bellerin on making the move from England to Spain 1:31 min Pukki strike leaves Newcastle rock bottom 1:30 min Late drama as Leeds storms Palace 5:52 min Thuram's rallying speech against racism 4:05 min Dybala and Morata get Juve back to winning ways 4:05 min Serie A: Salernitana v Juventus 4:03 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Cagliari