After shocking second-placed RB Leipzig on Wednesday (AEST), Cologne's latest win – it's first at Augsburg – moved it up a spot into the relegation play-off place in 16th.

However, Cologne is only three points ahead of Hertha Berlin, which has three games in hand having been quarantined after members of its squad tested positive for COVID-19.

"We're happy we got the three points, it was a real nail-biter at the end," Cologne goalscorer Florian Kainz said.

"Augsburg opened things up and risked a lot."

Cologne raced into a 3-0 half-time lead in Bavaria as Duda scored either side of Kainz's goal.

Host Augsburg fought back with second-half goals by Polish defender Robert Gumny and Swiss winger Ruben Vargas but Cologne held on.

Cologne's caretaker coach Friedhelm Funkel has now won two of his three games since Markus Gisdol was sacked.