Sancho recorded his 50th assist in his 99th Bundesliga appearance as Dortmund defeated Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 on Sunday (AEDT).

The 20-year-old England international, who continues to be linked with Premier League giant Manchester United, teed up Mahmoud Dahoud for the 48th-minute opener before himself converting a penalty 10 minutes later.

Reacting to the achievement, Sancho wrote via Twitter: "Solid win, goal and assist. Happy to be the youngest Bundesliga player to reach 50 assists."

After the match, Terzic said: "I'm very happy how Jadon presents himself lately. He shows it as well with scorer-points.

"He scores again and gets assists in the recent weeks. I talked about it a lot previously. It's not like he forgot how to play football. He's a young lad. We were very spoiled with how much he has done for the club in recent history.

"We tried to get him back into his form. There were two ways of doing that. First, via the way how we dealt with him personally, talking about a lot of things and having a lot of discussions in general. We also did individual analysis' of him.

"Secondly we tried to help him as a team as well. We put him on the other side. He now comes a lot more from the left side instead. He does a lot of combinations here and there. Primarily today, with Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro.

"He has a lot of pace again. That's something that we missed in the past. Now he rewards himself again. We were able to create an atmosphere in training with him and everyone else where we can try and ask for a lot of aggression every day.

"He currently lives it and he rewards himself with his contributions and wins."

Dortmund, which has won back-to-back Bundesliga games, is fifth in the standings, three points adrift of the top four and 13 points behind leader Bayern Munich.