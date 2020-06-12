WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Leverkusen heads into the weekend just outside the top four, although it sits behind Gladbach only on goal difference.

But, in theory, the two sides have contrasting challenges coming up. Gladbach heads to the home of in-form defending champion Bayern, while Leverkusen will be hosted the next day by a Schalke side which has taken a single point from its five matches since the season resumed.

David Wagner is under significant pressure at Schalke and Leverkusen will be the overwhelming favourite, despite being the away team.

Bosz hopes it can overcome its hosts and move back into the top four, but that will require some assistance from a Bayern side that will be without key players Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller because of suspension.

"Of course, we can take an important step when you see that a direct competitor [for the Champions League places] is playing away in Munich," Bosz said.

"Although, I have to say that with Muller and Lewandowski, two important players are missing. Those are two leaders. That will make a big difference.

"But still, Bayern normally has to win this game. We know that, but there's no point looking at the game if we don't win against Schalke ourselves, and that won't be easy, of course.

"I've always said that there are no easy games in the Bundesliga. That also applies to us, but if a direct competitor plays against Bayern, then maybe that's an opportunity for us [to overtake them]."

Bosz confirmed Exequiel Palacios is a doubt because of illness, however the midfielder is just suffering from a sickness bug, rather than coronavirus.

"So, today three players did not train," he added. "Palacios was sick last night. I hope he'll be better tomorrow.

"Well, he doesn't have the illness we've been talking about in the last months, just for your information."