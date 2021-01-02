WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

With leader Bayern Munich at home to struggler Mainz on Monday (AEDT), Leverkusen squandered the opportunity to reclaim first place as the Bundesliga, which returned from a two-week winter break.

Leverkusen also lost to Bayern by the same scoreline before Christmas.

"I have made my feelings clear in the dressing room," Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz said.

"We deserved to lose – Frankfurt had a better claim to the victory."

Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri scored with a deft back-heel flick to give the visitors the lead after only 10 minutes in Frankfurt.

The hosts drew level 12 minutes later when Amin Younes got in behind the defence to score.

Frankfurt grabbed the winner when Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada put in a cross, which Leverkusen's Burkina Faso defender Tapsoba turned into his own net.

Before kick-off, Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic confirmed reports his club is interested in Bayern's teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee, after selling Dutch forward Bas Dost to Brugge.

Zirkzee could back up Frankfurt's top-scorer Andre Silva, who has nine league goals this season.

"He is a good, young footballer with a lot of potential and we are looking for a player of his profile," Fredi Bobic said of Zirkzee.