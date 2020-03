Lucien Favre's men conceded a league goal for the first time in four games but did enough to inflict Monchengladbach's first defeat in six and move up to second in the table.

Roman Burki made an important save from Florian Neuhaus's goal-bound effort after two minutes to pave the way for Thorgan Hazard to open the scoring.

Hazard collected Erling Haaland's pass clumsily but recovered control in time to turn smartly and drill a left-footed shot home from 12 yards.