Bayern signed off for the World Cup break by moving six points clear at the Bundesliga summit, as the outstanding Jamal Musiala laid on both goals at the Veltins Arena.

Rock-bottom Schalke gave a decent account of itself in repelling several waves of early pressure but Musiala's neat flick allowed Gnabry to fire Bayern ahead late in the first half.

Germany international Musiala then teed up in-form striker Choupo-Moting to slot home against his former club, ensuring Julian Nagelsmann's men clinched a sixth consecutive league win.

The result left Bayern clear of second-placed RB Leipzig before f the two-month hiatus, though either Union Berlin or Freiburg could cut that gap by two points when they face off.

Bayern began the game by dominating possession but Manuel Neuer was the first goalkeeper to be drawn into action when he denied Marius Bulter at his near post.

Choupo-Moting headed Joshua Kimmich's corner against Alexander Schwolow's right-hand post as Bayern continued to press, and the breakthrough finally arrived on 38 minutes.

Gnabry fed Musiala before continuing his run to meet the teenager's backheel and his low effort caught Schwolow off guard to give Bayern the lead.

Musiala again played a key role when Bayern doubled its advantage within seven minutes of the restart, driving through midfield before slipping a pass to Choupo-Moting who finished coolly.

The 19-year-old Musiala was then denied a richly deserved goal by the offside flag when he weaved between two challenges before prodding into the bottom-left corner.