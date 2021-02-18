France international Pavard has begun self-isolating at home but the club said he was "in good health".

Bayern faces Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday (AEDT) before the first leg of its UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio in Rome next Thursday.

Hansi Flick's side is unbeaten in its nine games without Pavard this season, winning seven of those matches and conceding just eight times.

Pavard has attempted 41 crosses from open play in the Bundesliga in 2020-21, with Lucas Hernandez the only Bayern defender to have more (44).

However, only five of Pavard's deliveries have found a team-mate, compared to 15 for Hernandez.

Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez have not featured this month following positive coronavirus tests in January.

The duo, along with Serge Gnabry who has been dealing with a thigh issue, trained on Wednesday while the rest of the first team were granted a day off.