Portugal captain Ronaldo will be on the hunt for a new club after his exit from Manchester United, which has come less than 18 months after his return to Old Trafford.

With the attacker's focus firmly on the World Cup, his next steps are not yet known, though that has not stopped him from being linked to a slew of leading sides across the globe.

One club he will not be headed to, however, is Bayern, with Kahn reiterating there is no place for Ronaldo in the make-up of Julian Nagelsmann's team.

"We have already dealt with this [speculation]," Kahn said. "We have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our squad should be put together.

"We all appreciate him, there's no discussion. We all love Cristiano Ronaldo, but that's something that doesn't fit into our idea."

Kahn sidestepped speculation over Bayern's reported long-term interest in England captain Harry Kane, with the Tottenham forward frequently mooted as a target.

"Of course he's a very good player, but there are also many other very good players," Kahn said. "I've read that everywhere, Oliver Kahn and Harry Kane.

"We deal with many, many players, and it is not okay to talk about players who are signed to other clubs. We have a very good squad that is doing an excellent job at the moment."

Bayern sits four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, ahead of Freiburg, and topped its UEFA Champions League group earlier this season with a perfect record of six wins from six matches.