A 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund — which plays its game in hand against Paderborn on Monday (AEST) — in midweek gave Bayern a seven-point cushion at the top and it took another step towards an eighth straight title at Allianz Arena on Sunday (AEST).

Mathias Jorgensen bundled a shot from Benjamin Pavard into his own goal in the 15th minute and the FIFA World Cup-winning right-back headed home a Joshua Kimmich corner before the half-hour mark.

Robert Lewandowski finished off a sweeping team move two minutes before half-time and added a second within five minutes of the restart, with Alphonso Davies completing the rout soon after.

Dusseldorf was unable to keep Bayern out for long. Thomas Muller's delivery to the back post was centred by Serge Gnabry with a brilliant first touch and Pavard's attempt was diverted into the net by Jorgensen.

Goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier got down to his left to turn a volley from Muller behind, but he was unable to keep out Pavard's powerful header from the resulting corner in the 29th minute.

Bayern scored a brilliant third before half-time. Lewandowski's flick released Kimmich, who cut the ball back to Muller and he teed up the Poland striker to sweep into the net.

Lewandowski doubled his tally by instinctively using his trailing leg to steer Gnabry's driven cross home between the legs of Kastenmeier.

The onslaught continued when Davies dispossessed Kevin Stoger on the edge of the Dusseldorf box and slid a shot underneath Kastenmeier.

Andre Hoffman missed the target with a header and Niko Giesselmann was kept out by Manuel Neuer in rare chances for Dusseldorf, but it was able to stop Hansi Flick's side adding to the score as it continued what looks sure to be a march to championship glory.

Bayern faces a potentially tricky trip to Bayer Leverkusen next weekend, while Dusseldorf is at home to Hoffenheim on the same day.