NAGELSMANN OUT, TUCHEL IN AS BAYERN CONFIRMS SACKING

The Bundesliga giant lost its lead at the top of the table at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, with Borussia Dortmund going top after it 6-1 win over FC Koln.

Despite an impressive UEFA Champions League Round of 16 success against Paris Saint-Germain, Nagelsmann has paid the price for a dip in domestic form, with two of Bayern's three league defeats this season coming in its past five games.

"When we signed Julian Nagelsmann for FC Bayern in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis, and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end," Bayern chief executive Kahn told the club's website.

"Julian shares our aspiration to play successful and attractive football. But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – has come to the fore less and less often. After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively.

"The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future. That is why we have acted now.

"Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic echoed Kahn's words, saying it was "the most difficult decision in my time as a board member".

He added: "I have had an open, trusting, friendly relationship with Julian from day one. I regret the parting of the ways with Julian. But after a thorough analysis of the sporting development of our team, especially since January and with the experience of the second half of the previous season, we have now decided to release him.

"I am very grateful to Julian for what he has done for FC Bayern and I wish him all the best."

Bayern has appointed former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea head coach Tuchel on a contract until 30 June 2025.