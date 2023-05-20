MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

The reigning champion had its destiny in its own hands when Serge Gnabry fired it ahead after a slick attacking move, but a terrific counter-attack saw Konrad Laimer level things up in the second half.

A pair of late penalties then stunned Bayern, Christopher Nkunku converting after being tripped by Benjamin Pavard and Dominik Szoboszlai doing likewise after a handball in the box by Noussair Mazraoui.

Bayern now needs Borussia Dortmund to slip up in one of its remaining games – at Augsburg on Monday (AEST) and or Mainz next weekend – to have any chance of claiming an 11th consecutive title.