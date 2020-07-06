Pep 'interfered in medical matters' at Bayern

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Muller-Wohlfahrt ended his 40-year tenure as Bayern's chief doctor in June, with Hansi Flick's side having wrapped up yet another Bundesliga title.

The 77-year-old was at the helm of Bayern's medical department during Guardiola's time at the club, with the Spaniard taking over at the Allianz Arena in 2013.

Guardiola led Bayern to seven major trophies during a three-year spell, before leaving for Manchester City in 2016.

Muller-Wohlfahrt has revealed he often clashed with the ex-Barcelona boss, though insisted the pair maintain a good relationship.

"It was just that I couldn't put up with the fact that a young trainer – who was very successful and who is probably one of the really, really big ones – interfered in medical matters and knew everything better than I did," Muller-Wohlfahrt told BR24.

"We met and talked to each other, and then it's over.

"We appreciate each other and he appreciates my work above all. He never questioned that."