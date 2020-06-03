Pandemic won't change Bayern's transfer approach

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Clubs across the globe face financial uncertainty amid the COVID-19 outbreak and it remains to be seen what sort of impact the health crisis will have on teams' dealings in the market.

Salihamidzic recognises the challenges that await in terms of recruitment but says Bayern has always acted with prudence when it comes to signing players.

In an interview with Bayern magazine '51', he said: "Nobody needs a crystal ball to predict that our society and therefore all clubs will face major tests in the short and medium term.

"Squad planning is always challenging, regardless of corona. We have to think even more creatively.

"Before corona, the market had taken absurd moves. However, I can only speak for Bayern and say that we have always managed reasonably in this heated phase.

"We will continue to handle this in the future. How we see football, which economic principles we follow and how we want to act in the transfer market does not change. And there are always opportunities in crises.

"In success, not losing sight of those who are not doing so well, [we have] always had a culture at FC Bayern. Compassion, solidarity, support - we will also try to live on for the European idea in this difficult time. Corona will challenge us all like nothing before. But we at FC Bayern are up to the task."

Bayern is top of the Bundesliga by seven points with five matches remaining.