Torn knee ligament to keep Nkunku out indefinitely

Nkunku has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee, according to the Bundesliga club.

The France attacker was forced to withdraw from the World Cup squad after hw was involved in a training-ground collision with Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 25-year-old was replaced in Didier Deschamps' selection by another player who plies his trade in the Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

Leipzig confirmed the nature of Nkunku's injury, though were not able to put a timeframe on his return.

"Christopher Nkunku tore the LCL in his left knee while training with the French national team on November 15 in Paris," a statement on the club's website read.



"It is not yet clear how long he will be out for and there are different treatment options for this injury. We will provide Christo with the best support so that he can return as soon as possible."

Nkunku has 16 goals in 22 games this season and Die Roten Bullen will be eager to have him back as soon as possible, with Leipzig currently third in the Bundesliga – six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

In better news for Leipzig, 20-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol is in Croatia's World Cup squad despite suffering a broken nose in a recent win over Freiburg while midfielder Konrad Laimer is back in training after sustaining an ankle injury in September.