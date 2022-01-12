Kingsley Coman extends Bayern contract to 2027

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bayern confirmed the new deal for the 25-year-old on Thursday (AEDT).

The France winger's previous contract was due to run out in 2023 but Coman has signed on for an additional four years.

Coman initially joined Bayern on loan from Juventus in 2015 before completing a permanent transfer two years later.

He has won six Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal trophies and a UEFA Champions League during his time at the club.

Speaking about his extension, Coman said: "I'm very happy because FC Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and I know we still have a lot of opportunities and big goals here.

"I've been at the club since 2015 - it feels like a big family. Everything is perfect here. My best years as a footballer are still ahead of me, and I'm glad I'll be spending them at FC Bayern.

"My biggest goal is to win the [UEFA] Champions League again – and this time, please, together with our fans."