Is this the worst own-goal of all-time?

Few goalkeepers can claim to score a header in their professional careers, but for Tomislav Piplica this is a claim he would rather forget.

Piplica's moment of infamy came while in goals for Energie Cottbus during its Bundesliga clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on this day in April 2002.

A shot which deflected skywards was headed for Piplica's goal, when the goalkeeper produced one of the most comically bad moments in Bundesliga history. Instead of trying to catch the ball, Piplica kept his arms down, the ball cannoned off the top of his head and into the back of the net.

To make matters worse, the clanger cost his side the win in the final few minutes of the match.

Unfortunately for the Bosnian shot-stopper, heading the ball into your own net is now affectionately known as 'doing a Piplica.'