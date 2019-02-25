Hoeness said Bayern will decide on James's future

James, 27, arrived at Bayern from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal in 2017, with speculation linking the Colombia playmaker with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hoeness said the German champion would have the final say on James, whose deal includes a €42million option to buy.

"It all depends on what our coach decides," Hoeness said. "If he [Niko Kovac] says he wants James for next season, we'll pay the €42million. It is up to us what happens.

"We have an option we can either trigger before May or not. If we decide that's what we will do, he will have to stay. But we haven't yet made any decision on the subject."

Bayern is also heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France defender Lucas Hernandez.

Hoeness said they were still considering trying to sign Hernandez, who is reported to have a release clause of €85m.

"I imagine we will pay his release clause if we have the opportunity to do so. He is a world champion," he said.