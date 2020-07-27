Hoeness appointed Hoffenheim manager

Hoffenheim confirmed the appointment of Sebastian Hoeness as its new manager on a three-year deal.

Hoeness has left his role as Bayern Munich II coach to succeed Alfred Schreuder, who left the Bundesliga club with four games of last season to play.

The 38 year-old, son of former West Germany forward Dieter and nephew of ex-Bayern president Uli, has agreed terms on a contract until June 30, 2023.

Hoeness had coached youth teams at RB Leipzig and Bayern before taking charge of the German champion's second string last year.

Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said: "We've been in contact with Sebastian Hoeness for a long time because we're impressed by his work and his view of football fits perfectly with the philosophy and strategy of TSG.

"Sebastian has impressively demonstrated his ability to shape young players into powerful assets and develop them individually."

Hoeness takes over a side that finished sixth in the Bundesliga to secure a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

He said: "Working at Hoffenheim is a huge challenge that I'm really looking forward to. The club's basic philosophy is identical to my idea of football: offensive, courageous, flexible and always active."