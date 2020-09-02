Haaland would have been a 'rapper or farmer' without football

And the two options the Norway international offered during a Twitter question and answer session could hardly have been more different…

"A rapper or a farmer," Haaland offered in reply to the question posed by a fan.

Fans of Haaland will not be overly surprised by his musical aspirations, given back in 2016 he was a rapper in the band 'Flow Kingz' and uploaded videos to YouTube.

But the 20-year-old is also not shy when it comes to manual labour and has spent time during the close season working on a potato farm, while he also posted pictures of himself cutting down trees alongside his father Alf-Inge Haaland.

Among the other questions he answered, Haaland noted Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and former Swansea City forward Michu as the biggest influences on his football career – the latter an unlikely hero of the ex-Salzburg man.

Haaland also said Giovanni Reyna can be "pretty damn good" when asked about his Dortmund team-mate.

Haaland scored 16 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund last season after joining in January.