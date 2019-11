Borussia Dortmund confirmed the nature of the 28 year-old's injury after he returned from international duty.

Midfielder Delaney was substituted 13 minutes into Denmark's EURO 2020 qualifier against Republic of Ireland, unable to assist his country as they secured a 1-1 draw to qualify for the finals.

Delaney has played six times in the Bundesliga this season, having appeared 30 times last term following his move from Werder Bremen.