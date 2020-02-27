The Dortmund prodigy was selected for duty with Germany Under-19s last week, returning to the international fold after making his U16 bow at the age of 12.

Moukoko, who turned 15 in November, scored 50 goals and supplied nine assists in 28 appearances as BVB finished as runners-up in the U17 Bundesliga last season and has maintained his stunning form at U19 level.

He has netted 31 times in 18 league outings and has another four in seven in the UEFA Youth League.

Ahead of Dortmund's Bundesliga meeting with Freiburg on Saturday, Favre revealed he hopes to have Moukoko involved with the first team before the end of the season.

"We have a plan with him, but I can't say exactly when he'll be with us," said Favre on Thursday. "Maybe in March, but we still have to wait for a few things."

Moukoko could make his bow for Germany U19s in a European Championship qualifier against Wales on March 25. They play Austria three days later and Serbia on March 31.

Nuri Sahin became Dortmund's youngest player at 16 years, 11 months and one day when he made his debut in August 2005.