Dolberg joins Hoffenheim on loan after Sevilla spell is cut short

Dolberg was loaned to Sevilla at the start of the season, but failed to net in four league games for the club, remaining out of favour after Jorge Sampaoli replaced Julen Lopetegui as head coach.

Reports last week suggested the Denmark international wished to end his stay at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to join Hoffenheim, who are 11th in the Bundesliga table after 15 games.

Hoffenheim confirmed the deal on Tuesday (AEDT), with Andre Breitenreiter's men in need of offensive reinforcements after losing four of their last five league games.

Dolberg appeared in all three of Denmark's games at the recent World Cup in Qatar, though he only started once as Kasper Hjulmand's team surprisingly finished bottom of Group D.

With the Bundesliga enjoying a mid-season break, Hoffenheim are next in action against surprise top-four contender Union Berlin on 22 January.