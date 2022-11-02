Bayern star Neuer underwent three facial operations for skin cancer

Neuer has joined forces with three-time tennis grand slam champion Angelique Kerber to release a skincare range called 'Newkee' and revealed the personal reasons for his involvement.

The 36-year-old had not previously disclosed the medical information, with the timeframe remaining unclear on the operation, though he was pictured last year playing with bandaging over his face.

"We both have a very personal history of skin diseases. In Angelique's case it's sun-related hyperpigmentation," the Germany veteran said in a press release launching the skincare range.

"In my case it's skin cancer on my face, which I've already had to have operated on three times."

Neuer has not featured for Bayern since October 8 due to a shoulder injury but could be fit for the Bundesliga trip to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

His return would prove a welcome boost for Germany, whose World Cup campaign starts against Japan in 21 days, as Hansi Flick's side aim for global glory in Qatar

Bayern trail unlikely leaders Union Berlin by a point at the Bundesliga summit with three games left to play before the break for the World Cup.