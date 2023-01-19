Bayern snaps up Sommer from Gladbach

Yann Sommer has joined Bayern Munich from fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sommer, a Switzerland international, has regularly been one of the best-performing goalkeepers in Germany during his time at Gladbach.

The 34-year-old, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has joined Bayern on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a fee reported to be in the region of €8million.

Bayern wanted to add to its goalkeeper options after Manuel Neuer was ruled out for the rest of the season having broken his leg while skiing in December.

The possibility of recalling Alexander Nubel from his loan at Monaco had been explored, though Sommer always seemed to be the priority target.

Despite Gladbach's insistence they did not wish to sell him, Sommer reportedly asked to leave, and a deal was struck between the clubs on Thursday.

"I'm really looking forward to my new role at Bayern. It's a big club with power, we've often played against each other - I know about the enormous quality and charisma of this club," Sommer said.

"I'm proud to be part of Bayern now. We have big tasks ahead of us. I'm really looking forward to the start with my new colleagues and to everything that's coming.

"I would like to thank Borussia Monchengladbach for eight and a half great years and for making this transfer possible."

Sommer joined Gladbach in 2014 and made 272 Bundesliga appearances. Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann is the only goalkeeper to have played more times in the competition in the same period.

Of goalkeepers to make 10 or more Bundesliga appearances in that time, Sommer's save percentage of 71.1 is the seventh best and ranks similarly to Neuer's (72.5). He has kept 70 clean sheets.

Sommer has only made 10 appearances in the competition this season but boasts the second-best save percentage (77.1) behind Union Berlin's Frederik Ronnow (79.1).

Based on Opta's expected goals on target conceded (xGOT) data, Sommer's saves have prevented 4.1 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the highest figure in the division, with Neuer ranked second (3.8).

Bayern restarts its campaign against Julian Nagelsmann's former team RB Leipzig on Saturday (AEDT).